Car crashes into house in Kankakee

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — One person was injured when a vehicle crashed into a home Monday afternoon on Webster Circle on Kankakee’s east side.

Kankakee Fire Chief Damon Schuldt said two residents were home at the time the crash, which occurred about 4 p.m. One of the residents was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

There is no indication why the vehicle left the road and crashed into the house, Schuldt said. The vehicle was more than halfway into the house by the time it came to a rest.

The residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.