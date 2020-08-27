Identity of one Iroquois County inmate released

<em>Editor's note: The story has been updated to reflect an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.</em>

WATSEKA — Iroquois County Coroner Bill Cheatum said Andre J. Maiden, 24, of Hoopeston, was pronounced dead after he was found unresponsive by Iroquois County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday.

Maiden was the second inmate found unresponsive within 15 hours at the Iroquois County Jail.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, according to Illinois State Police.

Cheatum said because of health safety protocols put in place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to await COVID-19 test results on Maiden.

Deputies found Maiden unresponsive at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday. He was later pronounced dead.

Maiden was being held at the jail on charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault using a deadly weapon. His next court date was Aug. 31, according to online records.

He was accused of fatally stabbing Isaiah D. Nelson, 22, Watseka, on Nov. 21, 2019.

In an interview with Champaign TV station WCIA, Miles Maiden, Andre’s brother, said he talked to Maiden by phone recently. Andrea told him he was sick and throwing up, he said.

“His family is confused because they don’t have answers to how he died,” Miles Maiden told the station.

According to the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 3, preliminary information indicates another inmate was found unresponsive by deputies at 7:11 p.m Tuesday.

Cheatum said that inmate was transferred to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Cheatum said. He was in critical condition.

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office requested that state police investigate the two incidents.

No further information is currently available, state police said.