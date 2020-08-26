UPDATED: Facebook restores Kankakee County coroner's page

KANKAKEE — The Facebook page of the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office has been reactivated after a brief deletion.

The page had been deleted in the early morning hours Wednesday. “This action came with no warning, notification, or explanation from Facebook officials,” Coroner Bob Gessner said in a statement.

Gessner sent an appeal Wednesday morning to the social media company to have the page restored, a process reported to take between 24 and 48 hours. But the answer came later that evening, with Facebook officials saying, “The page had been temporarily disabled incorrectly by an automated security protection function.”

Earlier Wednesday, its deactivation had been perplexing to Gessner and others who showed their support for the page on social media. During the hours of its deactivation, there were concerns expressed that the removal was the result of recent posts made to the page.

“It’s nothing political,” Gessner said. “We are letting the public know the facts about these.”

The most recent post before its removal was made at 5 p.m. Tuesday. That post included a COVID-19 update as well as an update on the number of overdose deaths, which stands at 35. The previous two years — 2018 and 2019 — each had 29 overdose deaths recorded.

The post, and all other previous posts, was still viewable when the page was restored. Something Gessner said he was thankful for.

“I thank Facebook for restoring our site and the content we have shared over the past several years,” he said. “In addition, thank you to the public for the overwhelming response which has drawn national attention.”

Gessner said he and his staff have worked hard over the years to build the coroner’s office to one known for professionalism, integrity and honesty. The coroner’s Facebook page was created in 2015. Since March 2020, there have been more than 250,000 interactions on the Facebook page, according to a statement released Wednesday morning.

Wednesday evening, Gessner said, “I guarantee we will continue to be a source of honest and truthful information and serve the citizens of Kankakee County to the best of our ability.”

He said the coroner’s office will continue to post updates on COVID-19 and other important community matters.

To find the updated statistics and additional information visit the coroner’s Facebook page or go to <a href="http://kankakeecountycoroner.org" target="_blank">kankakeecountycoroner.org</a>.