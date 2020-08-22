Take part in 5k event without walking or running

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — Register for the Voyageur Classic No Way 5K and help the Kankakee County Historical Society without even having to run or walk.

The organization was forced to cancel its annul Voyageur Classic 5K Run/Walk because of the coronavirus restrictions. As the event was a fundraiser for the organizations’ French Heritage Museum, organizers are asking supporters to kindly donate $25 to participate in the No Way 5K, set for Aug. 29 to Oct. 29.

Those who donate will receive an exclusive 2020 “non-participant” medal and access to a private Facebook group where the organization will announce random weekly challenges and prizes throughout the eight-week event.

You can register any time but you must register early to be included in the weekly prize drawings.

T-shirts are available for purchase at the Kankakee County Museum.

To participate, go online to kankakeecountymuseum.com or visit the Kankakee County Museum at 801 S. 8th St., Kankakee.