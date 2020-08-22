Farm Bureau Foundation awards 11 scholarships

Now in its 16th year of offering educational scholarships, the Kankakee County Farm Bureau Foundation has set an all-time record of 11 recipients. To date, $105,500 in scholarships have been awarded to Kankakee County students who are furthering their agricultural education.

This year’s recipients will be the first to receive an increased amount of $1,500 each, which is up from last year’s $1,000 scholarship amount. Five recent high school graduates have been named as recipients this year.

The foundation has also named six recipients of the Kevin Yohnka Memorial Renewable Scholarship. The scholarship amount will match their first-year scholarship award of $1,000 each. The scholarship is named in honor of Kevin Yohnka for his leadership and dedication to agricultural education. Yohnka was a founding member of the County Farm Bureau Foundation and was passionate about raising funds for the County Farm Bureau Foundation. He was serving as the foundation’s treasurer as well as vice president of the Kankakee County Farm Bureau board at the time of his passing in 2012.

The following students are recipients of a Kankakee County Farm Bureau Foundation scholarship:

• <strong>Kaylyn Bauer</strong> graduated from Herscher High School and is the daughter of Lee and Lisa Bauer. Kaylyn plans to study agricultural communications and public relations at Illinois State University.

• <strong>Josh Granger</strong> is the son of Scott and Vicki Granger and is a graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School. Josh plans to study agriculture production and management at Joliet Junior College.

• <strong>Mya LaMontagne</strong> is a graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and is the daughter of Marc and Nicole LaMontagne. Mya plans to study at the University of Missouri majoring in animal science with a pre-veterinarian focus.

• <strong>Rylee Panozzo</strong> is a graduate of Grant Park High School and is the daughter of Eric and Rebecca Panozzo. Rylee plans to study agricultural business at Kankakee Community College and transfer to Iowa State University to complete her degree.

• <strong>Peyton Richie</strong> is a graduate of Tri-Point High School and is the daughter of John “Jay” and Tamara “Tammy” Richie. Peyton plans to attend Lakeland Community College and then transfer to either Illinois State University or Western Illinois University to major in agricultural communications and minor in marketing and management.

The scholarships are available to high school seniors who either live in Kankakee County or are members of a Kankakee County Farm Bureau member family and are accepted to an accredited post-secondary educational institution in an agriculture-related field of study.

The following students are recipients of Kevin Yohnka Memorial Renewable Scholarships:

• <strong>Kayla Adams</strong> graduated from Clifton Central High School in 2018 and is the daughter of Jeff and Andra Adams. Kayla studies animal sciences at the University of Illinois.

• <strong>Madison Orr</strong> is a 2018 graduate of Herscher High School and is the daughter of William and Sherri Orr. Madison is studying crop sciences at the University of Illinois.

• <strong>Benjamin Kuntz</strong> is a 2019 graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School and is the son of Michael and Sandra Kuntz. Benjamin studies at the Ohio State University majoring in biology with minors in zoology and Spanish with plans to pursue a veterinary degree.

• <strong>Lane Thiesen</strong> is a 2019 graduate of Grant Park High School and is the son of Gerald and Jennifer Thiesen. Lane studies agriculture production and management at Joliet Junior College.

• <strong>Carly Sumner</strong> is a 2017 graduate from Herscher High School and is the daughter of Steven and Ronda Sumner. Carly studies animal sciences at Illinois State University.

• <strong>Emilie Tamblyn</strong> is the daughter of John and Megan Tamblyn and studies animal sciences at Iowa State University. Emilie is a 2017 graduate from Manteno High School.

These renewable scholarships were awarded to past scholarship recipients who continue to be enrolled in agriculture-related studies. To apply, students were asked to submit a one-page essay describing their time at college.

For more information on the foundation, the scholarship program, and ways to contribute, call the Farm Bureau office at 815-932-7471.