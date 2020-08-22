Catholic Charities planning three online classes

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet will present three free classes in September.

The September Crafting Connections class is now open for registration. The online class is free, live and open to residents of Kankakee County.

Set for 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, participants will create a decorative plate using Mod Podge, a clear plate and a decorative towel. All supplies will be provided to participants. This class requires pre-registration by Friday, Sept. 4.

The other two classes are open to Kankakee County residents 60 years and older.

The first class, titled “How to Save Money on Food,” will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10. The class will examine strategies that you can use to keep food costs low. Participants will also learn to create a realistic food plan that balances money, time and nutritional needs.

The second class, addressing Elder Financial Exploitation, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22. This class will focus on recognizing and reducing the risk of financial exploitation for yourself, your friends and older relatives. Resources and strategies for best practices will be shared.

The presenter will be Sasha Grabenstetter, a consumer economics educator with the University of Illinois Extension.

To register for any of the classes, call Kelli at 815-933-7791 Ext. 9910. To learn more about Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet, visit catholiccharitiesjoliet.org.