NABVETS to host fish fry on Saturday

PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — The Pembroke Chapter of the NABVETS (National Association for Black Veterans) is hosting its 8th annual fish fry from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at “the blue building” at 13161 E. Central Ave. in Pembroke Township.

Fish dinners will be $12 and served curbside or carry-out. For curbside, masks and social distancing will be required.

There will be a raffle drawing at 4 p.m. Tickets are $1 each, with a first-place prize of $200, $75 for second and $25 for third. The winners need not be present to win.

Proceeds of the event will benefit the scholarship and building funds.

For more information, call Jackie Jenkins at 815-545-1608 or Commander Payton at 773-269-1608.