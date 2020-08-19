St. Anne schools transition to remote learning 2 days into school year

ST. ANNE — St. Anne schools will transition to fully remote learning beginning Thursday following news that three of the district's employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter from Superintendent Charles Stegall.

The letter was posted to St. Anne Grade School and High School websites at about 6 p.m. Tuesday. The district’s first day of school was Monday.

The districts notified families Friday that a total of two staff members between the grade school and high school had tested positive.

Since then, the district were informed of a third positive test from a staff member at the grade school, according to the letter.

Individuals that were in close contact with the positive staff member were notified by the Kankakee County Health Department and also quarantined, and potentially affected areas of the school buildings were cleaned and disinfected, according to the letter.

Both school districts will transition to remote learning through the remainder of the fall quarter “out of an abundance of caution.” The quarter ends Oct. 16.

Wednesday will be a remote learning planning day for staff to prepare for the transition; students will not be in attendance.

“Please know, this was an extremely difficult decision,” Stegall stated in the letter. “We understand that many members of our community will be disappointed. However, the health and safety of our students and staff is our number one priority. We are hopeful that, after the first quarter, we will be able to transition our students back to in-person learning.”