Weeks of unrest in Momence result in apology

MOMENCE — Weeks of unrest continued Monday as 150 people turned out for the Momence City Council meeting in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and against remarks and actions of the mayor.

But this week went much differently than weeks prior.

Momence Chuck Steele stood outside City Hall flanked by several people — including Alderwoman Rebekah Cope-Evers, whom the mayor asked to resign for her participation in a June 9 BLM march in Momence — and local activist Mya Hendrix to address those gathered.

Steele started his prepared remarks by saying he had a meeting recently with Hendrix and a few others to discuss a number of issues.

“The main issue was the wording I used when I replied to an email,” he said. “I had no idea of the impact it would have on the issues at hand. It certainly was not taken the way I intended it.”

He continued by acknowledging that he has made mistakes, but there was one thing he said he wanted to be clear about.

“What happened to George Floyd was a disgusting act by an officer I do not support or condone,” he said.

In Momence, he said, the police department is doing the training necessary to ensure everyone is treated equal and just. He said he and the city are willing to work with any groups or individuals who are trying to make Momence a better place to live.

“I ask you to accept my apology for a statement I stated in an email as it was never my intent to offend anyone,” he said. “So for that, I apologize.”

The apology was met by shouted thank you’s from throughout the crowd gathered and clapping.

His words were again met with clapping when he apologized to Cope-Evers and said he should not have asked for her resignation.

Hendrix followed his remarks by thanking the crowd for continuing to turn out and for “fighting for justice with me and fighting for what’s right.”

She also said in her discussions with the mayor that he agreed to support a Unity Day event in Momence that would “encourage young voters and to educate people in this community.”

She also addressed the counterprotestors who turned out Monday, marking the second city council meeting they attended in support of the community.

“We’re not here to cause drama,” she said. “We just wanted to get your attention to the problems that are at hand.”

She said she was grateful to anyone who is listening and that she hopes to see them at the Unity Day event, asking them to “come with an open mind and open heart.”

“Since you support your mayor so much, support what he’s doing with the community now,” she said.