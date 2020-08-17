What is 2020 teaching you?

<strong>Tim Nugent</strong>, president/CEO of the <strong>Economic Alliance of Kankakee County</strong> and <strong>Manteno</strong> mayor, could only laugh at the question.

I normally write my weekly business column about business, industry or governmental happenings within Kankakee County or nearby regions.

This week — based on extra time I had to just sit and think in the darkness in the breezeway of my Kankakee home due to a couple days of living without electricity — my thoughts turned to 2020 and what this crazy, unsettling, frightening, frustrating and sometimes calming year has meant, or more importantly, has taught.

Our nation and our region came into 2020 on a high. Unemployment was at record lows. The stock market was near record highs. The economy was churning. What other great things might be next?

Then things changed. In a big way.

In mid-March <strong>COVID-19</strong> hit. Virus. Quarantine. Shelter-in-place. These words took over our vocabulary.

“It’s the year of the virus,” Nugent said. “Normally in a year like this the news would be dominated by politics, campaigns and elections. It’s been no county fairs, no Bears camp, no summer festivals. So many normal things have been lost. I guess I would say 2020 is the ‘Year of the Cancellation.’

“Everything you ever thought that could be canceled, has been. Who ever thought the Pope would cancel Easter?”

Then civil unrest overwhelmed the nation. <strong>Kankakee County</strong> has been the home to several marches and demonstrations. Fortunately, the vast majority of them have been peaceful and well organized.

But that can’t be said for communities elsewhere.

There has been street closures, looting and demonstrations. At the same time, businesses were reeling from the state-mandated closures.

Then, this past week, Kankakee County suffered yet another setback when a quick-hitting, powerful storm arrived mid-Monday afternoon and extreme high winds leveled so many trees, knocking out power throughout Kankakee County and much of northern Illinois. Business once again took a significant body blow.

“2020 will be remembered for a lot of things,” Nugent said. “Not much of it good.”

<strong>Angela Morrey</strong>, executive director of the <strong>Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce</strong> since April, said the year has brought much pain, but, at the same time, it has shown what people are capable of.

“I look at like ‘give me what you got, I can handle it,’” she said. She said there is no question these events have taken an emotional toll. She said when the virus hit, there was so much uncertainty.

“Now I think we are seeing the rallying mentality. People are recognizing there are great opportunities and they can pivot their business,” she said.

“... It’s showing we have the ability to be flexible. That’s huge for our businesses, industries and schools. We can change on a dime and still prevail.”

But at the same time, Floreno wouldn’t object to some calm.

“I wouldn’t mind if I had a minute to breathe,” she said.

<strong>Phil Kambic</strong>, <strong>Riverside Healthcare’s</strong> president and CEO, said despite all the obstacles thrown at him, the hospital and the region, people and organizations have found they have the ability to change and change rapidly.

“2020 has taught me so much. In that way, it’s been a very good year. I’ve learned that if we put our minds together we can accomplish a lot in a very short time,” he said. “It’s also taught us not to fall into complacency. Don’t sell yourself short. But I do have to say, I’m ready to move on from 2020.”

<strong>Staci Wilken</strong>, executive director of the <strong>Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau</strong>, said this year has provided the opportunity for inventory of the things that truly matter.

“For me, as a leader of an organization and as a person, we’ve seen the curtain pulled back on Zoom calls. We see real life happening,” she said, noting it provides a peak into people’s lives. “We are not just programmed to do our jobs. ... Is Staci Wilken a human being behind her CVB curtain? We are not just employees, but people. Sometimes we lose sight of that.”

She said this year should have also demonstrated how important travel and tourism is the economy. Hotels, restaurants and gas stations should forever be recognized as vital entities.

“Without people traveling, it’s changed our landscape. How will services be provided without those tax dollars?”

Like Kambic, Wilken said much can be gained by this.

“It’s fostered creativity. Things like restaurants offering curbside service. ... It’s forced us to do inventory within ourselves. It showed us how important it is to get back to being real people.”

For <strong>Barbi Brewer-Watson</strong>, executive director of <strong>Kankakee Economic & Community Development</strong>, 2020 has been a time to learn.

“We are resilient people,” she said.

People will have to be, she said.

“I had plans and a vision. Of course we couldn’t do any of it. So what do we do next? We adapt technology to keep moving forward. We have to be patient and flexible.”

Brewer-Watson said this year can also be viewed as a blessing.

“It’s provided a slower pace, which has allowed us to take a deeper dive into issues. ... I also got to enjoy being at home more.”

