Set for showdown? Curtis-Wheeler battle may loom in GOP primary

KANKAKEE — When Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler announced his withdrawal from the November general election showdown with a political newcomer, Kimberly Hudson, he may have only postponed a conflict.

Kankakee Republican 6th Ward Alderman Chris Curtis may ultimately be the first challenge for Wheeler. As Wheeler explores the possibilities of becoming mayor of Kankakee, Curtis would be his first opponent via a contested GOP primary race.

Curtis announced in early October 2019 his intention to seek the top elected office in Kankakee.

His reason for announcing 18 months prior to the April 2021 municipal primary election was most certainly two-fold. First, his name was widely rumored to be a likely GOP candidate. Secondly, an early announcement tends to discourage others from entering a primary race.

However, Wheeler’s move may have short-circuited such a strategy. But that doesn’t mean Curtis is reconsidering his ultimate goal.

“I am not stepping down. I am running for mayor in 2021,” Curtis said earlier this week when asked about a potential Wheeler city candidacy. “That holds true as much today as it did when I made the announcement last October.

“I worry about Chris Curtis and what is my best strategy to become mayor for the next four years. Will there be a primary [opponent]? I don’t know. At this point I will continue to get my name out to the residents of the city of Kankakee. Nothing has changed.”

Curtis has been a Kankakee alderman since July 2012. Wheeler has been a Kankakee County Board member since November 2012. He become county board chairman in November 2016.

Wheeler has only hinted at a mayoral run. He said an exploratory committee is looking into the possibility. Wheeler did note he has deep concerns regarding the direction the city is moving. He said he is “concerned about the dysfunction at City Hall.”

If Curtis and Wheeler do meet in the primary, the winner could next battle Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong in the general election, provided she wins her own contested primary election. Armstrong, a Democrat, is set to announce her re-election campaign later this month. Earlier this week, Kankakee school board member and Democrat Angela Shea announced her candidacy for mayor of Kankakee.

The primary is set for Feb. 23, 2021, and the consolidated election is April 6.

“No one has the right to say someone can or cannot run for office,” Curtis added. “But it does me no good to speculate on who might run. I can only control what I can. Was I a little surprised by his comments? Yes. But if there is a primary, that’s OK.”

Having two Republican candidates would appear the party may not be unified.

Nick Africano, chairman of the Kankakee County Republican Central Committee since April 2020, said membership met this week with Curtis and Wheeler.

“In our party, we’re fortunate to have more than one experienced professional capable of turning this city around,” he said. “And, as is normal, our party will coalesce around a particular candidate at the appropriate time.”

“Just know that we’re committed to ending the tenure of the current mayor, a tenure notable for rank incompetence,” he said. “Come April, we’ll present voters with a clear choice for the future of Kankakee. Stay tuned.”