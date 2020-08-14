Students returning to ONU for fall semester (copy)

Daily Journal staff report

BOURBONNAIS — Students are starting to return to the Olivet Nazarene University campus as classes start on Monday. To help reduce the amount of traffic and people on campus, move-in times for students were spread out throughout the week.

Students were asked to quarantine as a precautionary measure before moving into residential housing, according to the university.

Once on campus, students will be asked to follow a set of safety standards called Tiger Pause to help guard against transmitting the coronavirus. Signage on campus buildings, sidewalks, classrooms, recreational spaces, and dining facilities remind students, employees and visitors to practice recommended health protocols including wearing a mask, maintaining 6 feet of distance, and frequently washing their hands. The university says it also added increased cleaning and sanitizing measures and minimized classroom capacity to comply with social-distancing guidelines.

It’s all part of a plan the university rolled out in July for campus life in the era of coronavirus.

The plan also includes shifting the school calendar to reduce overlap between seasonal flu and COVID-19 and decrease travel during the semester. Classes will begin Aug. 17, and the semester will end Nov. 24, just a couple days before Thanksgiving. Fall break will be eliminated to make the schedule work. Classes will fall into three categories: face-to-face, hybrid or fully online.

For more detailed information on the Tiger Pause initiative and other health and safety protocols the university is implementing, visit olivet.edu/tigerpause.