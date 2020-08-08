County museum names space in honor of longtime director

Daily Journal staff report

In June 2009, Connie Licon agreed to serve for six months as interim executive director of the Kankakee County Museum. Eleven years later, she still directs the operation of the museum, one of Kankakee County’s major cultural institutions.

Licon was recently honored at a ceremony renaming the museum’s largest exhibit space as the “Connie Licon Gallery.” Previously known only as the “South Gallery,” the space houses the museum’s major permanent exhibit, “The Story of Kankakee County.”

She originally was to serve while the museum’s board sought a replacement for former director Norman Stevens. At the end of the six-month period, the Board made her appointment permanent.

Though she was new to the position of executive director she was no stranger to the operation of the museum. She had long been an active volunteer and had served on the board of directors. She also brought to the position a wealth of experience in local organizations, including serving as vice-president of the Kankakee River Valley Chamber of Commerce and as executive director of the Kankakee County Convention and Visitors’ Bureau.

During her tenure as the museum’s director, she presided over a decade of major change, during which a second museum site — the French Heritage Museum in downtown Kankakee — was acquired and opened, and every gallery in the main museum at Small Memorial Park was revitalized or replaced with a new exhibit, including the museum’s first-ever displays dealing with local sports and with Black history. The museum’s staff has expanded, and the number of volunteers has increased significantly.

She strongly believes that “events bring people into the museum,” and that exposure to the Museum’s offerings generates repeat visits. During her tenure, the Museum’s regular events as the Rhubarb Festival and the annual Gallery of Trees have expanded in scope and attendance, and new events have been added.

“Unfortunately,” she commented, “the coronavirus has taken its toll on our events. We’ve had to cancel everything that would involve large numbers of people for the remainder of this year. Since one of these events, the Gallery of Trees, is our major fundraiser for the museum, we will have to carefully control our budget for next year. We’re hoping that increased donations from our members and the public will help to close the gap.”

The Kankakee County Museum opened in 1948 as a three-room building and has since expanded to house five large galleries, a number of smaller exhibit spaces, and areas for artifact storage and exhibit preparation.

The museum campus at Eighth Avenue and Water Street also includes the Taylor One-Room Schoolhouse and the Dr. A.L. Small Historic Home. Facilities are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The French Heritage Museum at Oak Street and Indiana Avenue is temporarily closed, but expected to reopen in October.

The museums are operated by the Kankakee County Historical Society, which was founded in 1906. It is one of the state’s oldest continually active historical societies.