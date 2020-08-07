Gallery adapts art-therapy mission during pandemic

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — The Merchant Street Art Gallery is taking its art-therapy mission outside of the gallery, adapting its services as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We understand that times are confusing and scary for many people, young and old,” read a press release. “Dawn Wolfe, registered art therapist, came up with a clever way of helping individuals process their fears by externalizing their feelings, thoughts, and behaviors.”

Enter the Clay Buddy Project.

Each week participants will receive bag of supplies with a new mission to complete. The art-therapy project encourages participants to use their creative and artistic abilities to create a clay figure, its environment, a funny sidekick and a magic wand. The goal is to help individuals — of all abilities and ages — process their feelings, solve problems, develop fine motor skills, encourage problem solving, enhance social skills, empathy, imagination and more.

Tentatively, they are planning an exhibit of the Clay Buddies on Friday, Sept. 25, where participants will be encouraged to bring their creations to the Merchant Street Art Gallery, 356 E. Merchant St. in Kankakee, to be shared with other creators.

While the gallery typically dedicates its space and services to artists on the autism spectrum, they are opening Clay Buddy Project to all because “there are most likely people who do not have autism that are troubled with the current circumstances.”

Though the program is scheduled to start Aug. 7 and materials are now available for pickup, late comers will have plenty of opportunity to catch up. The cost to participate is $30.

Supplies can be picked up at the gallery from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday or Friday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

To register, call Janice at 815-685-9057 or Dawn at 815-474-4265.

Once a week participates will be giving a mission to be completed with items provided by the gallery. Late comers are still able to participate as there's ample opportunity to catch up.

Aug. 6-8: Build Your Clay Buddy and Name It

Aug. 13-15: Create an Environment/Safe Place for your Clay Buddy

Aug. 20-22: Create a funny sidekick for your Clay Buddy

Aug. 27-29: Create a magical wand

Sept. 3-5: Develop a training manual for your Clay Buddy

Sept. 10-12: Paint a poster of your Clay Buddy

Sept. 17-19: Take your Clay Buddy on a secret mission

Sept. 25: Attend Clay Buddy exhibit tentatively set for the gallery to share your creation with others