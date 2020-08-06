Hospice of Kankakee Valley changes name to UpliftedCare

KANKAKEE — One of the most remarkable aspects of the human spirit is our ability to find joy amid even acute hardship.

That spirit has flowed through the mission of Hospice of Kankakee Valley from the outset of its existence 38 years ago. But as the years have progressed, the name of the organization has fit its purpose less and less.

Thus there has been a change, and at a re-branding ceremony held Tuesday, UpliftedCare was introduced as the new name. Until the name change is fully recognized, the words “Founded as Hospice of Kankakee Valley’’ will appear in smaller print on the new logo also unveiled Tuesday.

“We’re here to change, grow and help as many people as we can,’’ Uplifted Care Executive Director Connie Lemon said. “Unfortunately, the words ‘Hospice of Kankakee Valley’ limits us.’’

Hospice care refers to supportive care of people in the final phase of a terminal illness and focuses on comfort and quality of life, rather than a cure. Because the term has morbid connotations, some people tend to avoid it. Furthermore, it infers services are limited solely to hospice care.

But UpliftedCare has added so many more services as it has grown to serve more than 1,000 patients, and now focuses considerable effort on palliative care which is performed on non-terminal patients in their preferred location with the aim of enabling people to live longer, happier lives.

Another priority is grief counseling, and UpliftedCare is anxious to fully utilize its new grief center at the corner of Illinois Route 102 and Career Center Road in Bourbonnais once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. The re-branding announcement was made at the grief center to a limited onsite audience while others followed it remotely.

Just as hospice had become an outdated term, so had Kankakee Valley. UpliftedCare serves six counties — Kankakee, Iroquois, Will, Livingston, Ford and Grundy — and Kankakee Valley posed a “clear misconception,’’ Lemon said, adding people from outlying counties were not always aware the services were available to them.

The new name came about through much input, and Lemon said, “we did not pick it, it chose us.’’ The new logo features a U-shaped figure with uplifted arms and “represents the sense of relief one feels when they are uplifted with love, care, support and compassion from bearing the weight of serious illness alone.’’

For more information on the change and other information on UpliftedCare, visit their new website, upliftedcare.org.