Bartucci elected to be associate judge for Iroquois County

KANKAKEE — Kara Bartucci, currently an assistant state’s attorney for Iroquois County, has been elected as the new associate judge for Iroquois County in the 21st Judicial Circuit.

A graduate of Watseka High School, Bartucci replaces Judge Michael Sabol who was recently appointed the circuit judge for Iroquois County. Sabol was elevated from associate judge due to the retirement this month of Judge James B. Kinzer.

Sabol is running unopposed for Kinzer’s open seat in November’s general election.

Bartucci, 35, will be sworn in during a ceremony at 4 p.m. Friday at the Iroquois County Courthouse. She applied on two other occasions for vacant associate judge seats.

“A few years after practicing law, I felt I wanted to become a judge. I came to the realization of how great the legal community is here,” Bartucci said. “The judges are supportive and knowledgeable.”

Bartucci said the 21st circuit’s legal community is supportive of one another. She said when she was in private practice, other counties didn’t have this.

“I’ve talked to other attorneys I went to law school and they don’t have this. It is heartbreaking. We have a strong legal community here.”

Iroquois County State’s Attorney Jim Devine said Bartucci is deserving.

“Kara is respected by the judges. She is a great fit and has a great temperament,” Devine said. “Some may have concerns due to her young age, but she has a lot of wisdom at a youthful age.”

The judges of the 21st Circuit chose Bartucci over six other applicants, all of which were local attorneys.

“Supreme Court Justice Thomas Kilbride deserves our thanks for the timely appointment of Judge Sabol to the vacancy created by Judge Kinzer’s retirement and for allowing our circuit to immediately fill the associate judge vacancy created by Judge Michael Sabol’s appointment,” said Chief Judge Michael Kramer.

“These appointments allow for cases to continue to be heard in Iroquois County without the need to send a substitute judge from Kankakee County.”

Bartucci, who is married to Robert Bartucci, was admitted to practice law in November 2010. She was in private practice from 2010-12 and was an assistant state’s attorney from 2012-15 in Kankakee County and in Iroquois County since 2016.

When Bartucci was in private practice she handled a wide variety of cases, from foreclosures to family law and more. While working in the state’s attorney’s office, she handled felonies, misdemeanors, traffic, juvenile cases, misdemeanor bench trials, civil law complaints and ordinance violations.

Bartucci is a graduate of Western Illinois University in Macomb, and received her Juris Doctor from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.

She is a member of the Iroquois County Bar Association, Kankakee County Bar Association, Iroquois County Republican Women, Unit 9 Academic Foundation and Iroquois County Sexual Assault Response Team.