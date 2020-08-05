Private schools prepare for return to in-person learning

Private schools are preparing to welcome students back to classrooms in the fall but have different approaches when it comes to following state guidance on returning to school.

Grace Christian Academy Principal Aaron Most said the Kankakee school will be following Illinois State Board of Education and Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines for returning to school “to the best of our ability.”

“When ISBE came out with guidance, we used that document heavily,” he said.

Students will attend class in-person for full eight-hour school days, but face masks, social distancing and temperature and symptoms checks will be required, Most said.

“We have small class sizes in the first place, so social distancing is nothing new or out of the ordinary,” he said.

The school had an enrollment last year of about 225 students from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade. Class sizes range from seven to 25 students, with an average of 12 to 14 students.

Most said the school was moving toward a hybridization of classes even before the pandemic, particularly with using a learning management system that students would likely go on to use in a college setting.

“We wouldn’t skip a beat if we were required to transition [to e-learning] again,” he said.

There won’t be a fully remote option for students in the fall, but their classes will have online components. If a student needs to take time off from school because of an illness, they would be able to continue classes virtually until they return.

“The mission of the school is about developing relationships,” Most said. “We believe those are created best in person.”

He said some families have pulled their students out of school because they don’t feel safe going back yet, while others were concerned about the face mask policy.

“I don’t think anyone was angry with us,” he said. “They are just choosing what’s best for their family right now.”

Most added that he expects enrollment will be slightly down next year, which in turn will help to keep class sizes small and socially distanced.

“We are in the business of loving students,” he said. “When life resumes back to normal, we would love to have you back.”

Kankakee Trinity Academy will also welcome students back for full school days of in-person learning.

Principal Brad Prairie said the school will require temperature checks for everyone entering the building and install new water fountains for bottle fill-up only, in addition to enhanced cleaning efforts.

Desks will also be spaced out as much as possible, and students will utilize two separate entrances to the school. The junior high and high school students will be assigned to every other locker and have staggered passing periods.

Presently, the school is planning for face masks to be “optional but encouraged.”

Prairie noted that the school’s face mask policy might have to change, however, depending on the outcome of a lawsuit Gov. J.B. Pritzker filed against three private schools that announced they would not comply with certain guidelines.

“We don’t receive state funding, so we wanted to leave [the decision on face masks] up to the parents,” Prairie said.

Several public school districts in the area are implementing half days of in-person attendance. Prairie said KTA did not consider that option.

“We feel our students need to be in as close to a normal situation as possible,” he said. “A better education is provided face-to-face.”

Prairie added that KTA has a smaller enrollment than most public schools; enrollment last year was 292 students from preschool to 12th grade.

“A good amount of public school families have been calling to say we want our kid in school full time; e-learning for half a day isn’t for me,” he said.

Prairie said he received about 30 such inquiries in the last two weeks.

“Most parents know how last quarter went,” he said. “[E-learning] was unproductive for the most part.”

Similar to Grace Christian Academy, students would be able to continue classwork remotely if they or a member of their household tests positive for coronavirus, but there won’t be a fully remote learning option for the fall semester.

Prairie said the vast majority of concerns he has heard from parents were in regards to face masks; most said they wouldn’t want to send their children to school if masks are required all day. Other families have elected to return to homeschooling in light of the risks.

Prairie said he expects enrollment to be relatively the same next year, though there will be a drop in the number of international students. The school typically hosts 25 to 30 international students, but next school year it will have only eight that are continuing studies from last year and no new international students.

“It’s a crazy time,” Prairie said. “Who knows how this will end up? It’s in God’s hands.”