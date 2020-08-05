Kankakee mayor to award scholarships

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong will be hosting the African American Leadership Scholarship awards celebration at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, in the fourth-floor auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library. A committee has chosen five graduating students from Kankakee who will receive $2,000 scholarships.

Receiving the awards will be:

• KeMia Smith who will be attending the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a major in chemistry. She is seeking to become a chemical engineer.

• De’Asia Love who will be attending Southern University and A&M College with a major in chemistry. She is seeking to become a pharmacist.

• Janae Fleming who will be attending Kentucky State University with a major in business administration and a specialization in accounting.

• Curtis Smith who will be attending the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a major in electrical engineering.

• Joe Martin who will be attending Kankakee Community College and transferring to Illinois State University with a major in graphic design.

The scholarships are based on academics, leadership and community involvement. No taxpayer funds are used for the scholarships.

“It is an honor to award these students with this scholarship and to remove the documented barriers that keep minority students from pursuing higher education,” Wells-Armstrong said. “We will continue to support their hard work, determination, and perseverance on their journey. Also, I appreciate the sponsors and community partners who helped me to raise funds for this scholarship.”

This year’s keynote speaker is Kankakee native and former Marine, Nickey Yates, who currently serves on the City of Kankakee’s Police and Fire Commission. Yates taught military history at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University after retiring from the Marines. He then returned to Kankakee where he remains actively involved throughout the community.

The event will be broadcasted live on Comcast local channel four, the City of Kankakee’s YouTube channel, Facebook page and website.