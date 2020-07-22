Officer placed on administrative leave following incident during parade

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman announced at Monday night’s Kankakee City Council meeting that an officer was placed on administrative leave after an incident that occurred during a rally on Saturday.

The officer was involved in an incident with a community activist during Saturday’s “Their Future Depends on Our Change” rally that marched from Bird Park to the Kankakee County Courthouse.

Kosman has not yet released the name of the officer.

An organizer of several local Black Lives Matter marches, Travis Miller joined Saturday’s march as it neared the Kankakee County Courthouse. That’s when a uniformed officer approached him in a manner that Miller described in a Facebook post as aggressive.

According to Miller, the officer said he wanted to get near the group of kids and said he wanted to show them the back of a police car. Miller continued, saying the officer ignored direct orders from Kosman and another officer to leave the march area and return to his vehicle.

The officer continued until another intervened, Miller said.

Kosman verified that the incident did occur but declined to comment saying it was a personnel matter.

Miller said he has filed a complaint with the city and has an attorney.