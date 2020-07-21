$27.2M Kankakee city budget stalls

KANKAKEE — The expected approval of the $27.2 million Kankakee budget hit an unexpected bump in the road when a block of four Kankakee City Council members backed away from the document.

Needing a super majority vote to approve the document on its first and second reading on the same night — in the case of the 14-member council, 10 votes — the administration came up short meaning the adoption of the budget will not take place until the next council meeting on Aug. 3, at the earliest.

Aldermen Mike O’Brien (D-2), Tyler Tall Sr. (D-5), Larry Osenga (R-3) and David Crawford (R-3) voted against the move on Monday to approve the budget, which has a scant surplus of $20,668.

The budget is actually slated to be adopted on May 1, the start of the municipal budget year. However, many municipalities often do not have the process completed in that time frame. Kankakee typically does not have its budget ready for vote until June or July.

Factoring in the complications associated with COVID-19 and the temporary closures of many businesses — meaning the loss of sales tax — fiscal year 2021 budgets are even more difficult to calculate.

The failure of the council to adopt the budget left many council members in a foul mood.

Carl Brown, D-7, the most senior council member, stated near the conclusion of the meeting that he is “embarrassed” by the council’s failure. He said the budget is often a work in progress even after it is adopted — meaning adjustments can be made at certain points of the year.

Brown said the council had always been able to come together for the good of the citizens, but that appears to be ending. He called what some members are doing as acting in the own “self-interests.”

O’Brien, chairman of the council’s Budget Committee, said his actions were not selfish. Instead, he said, municipalities have been granted extra time to adopt a budget — 60 days after the pandemic has been lifted — so he said there simply is not a rush needed to pass the document.

As a result, O’Brien said, the council and administration can take extra time to carefully study the flow of sales taxes, property taxes, utility taxes and many others, to determine how they are performing.

“This is in the best interest of taxpayers’ dollars,” he said.

Crawford noted he did not receive a copy of the completed 54-page budget until Monday morning. He said he had several questions that he wanted to discuss with Comptroller Elizabeth Kubal.

Alderman Fred Tetter, D-7, said certain council members are simply playing political games. He labeled that action as sad.

“Leave personal agendas at the door. What we did tonight is shameful,” he said. “This is not leadership. We hold the public’s trust. We should be ashamed.”

Tetter then said council members voting against the budget should resign.

It is highly unlikely any council member will resign, but members were informed that government bond sales and refinancing of existing bonds slated to take place within the next five to six weeks — representing several millions of dollars and numerous potential projects — could be jeopardized if the city does not have a budget in place.

Alderman Chris Curtis, R-6, who has already announced a mayor run, initially voted along with the four other alderman, but changed his vote when he learned the lack of a budget could negatively effect the city’s ability to sell and refinance bonds.

After the meeting, a frustrated Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong said adopting the budget is one of the main functions of the council.

She singled out O’Brien for her displeasure saying as Budget Committee chairman he knows what is taking place and his actions were a poor reflection of his committee leadership.

“This [action] is totally irresponsible,” she said of the Monday vote. “My job is to present a balanced budget. I’ve done that.”