Liberty Intermediate expansion ready to welcome 4th graders in fall

BOURBONNAIS — When students return to Liberty Intermediate in August, they will find their school a bit different than when they left it.

The $7 million project to expand the school with 15 new classrooms, additional gym space, staff offices and pick-up and drop-off lanes is complete save for final punch list items.

The expansion has added more than 40,000 square feet of space to the school at 1690 Career Center Road.

“We have the building to where we can start putting stuff in there,” Chief School Business Official Dennis Crawford said. “Now it’s a matter of just getting our teachers in place, coming back through and waxing. ... We’ll be set to go by the time school starts.”

Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 has been using Liberty for its fifth- and sixth-graders. For the 2020-21 school year, the district’s fourth-graders will attend Liberty in the new classrooms. Interior doors separate the fourth-grade hallway from fifth- and sixth-grade hallways.

The expansion will free up space in the other elementaries as well; three of the schools will now host kindergarten through third grades instead of keeping students until fourth grade.

Liberty’s total student count will increase from about 550 to 800 students, but the actual number of students in the building will likely be lower.

Superintendent Adam Ehrman said the district is currently surveying families to find out how many would want their children to continue remote learning in the fall. The district plans to offer both an in-person and a remote option, he said.

Ehrman also noted that this upcoming school year is a good time to have extra space to work with, as social distancing requirements will be in place.

“The positive effect is it increases the space that you have,” he said. “Obviously the planning was way pre-COVID on this, but sometimes things work out to be a happy accident.”

New features include a three-lane pick-up and drop-off area for school buses and a separate loop where parents can pull up so traffic will not back up onto Career Center Road.

The expansion also includes an atrium where flexible seating can be placed for a collaborative student work area and an outdoor courtyard with artificial turf grass that is accessible from the main hallway and the special education classroom. New classrooms include nooks for student materials and numerous electrical outlets for students to charge their Chromebooks.

The new gymnasium is adjacent to the old one and increases the school’s capacity for physical education classes by one third. An additional room that could be used for choir would be accessible to all grades without crossing over into the fourth grade hallway.

The Bourbonnais Elementary School Board approved the expansion last March in anticipation of job growth in the area and the need to accommodate larger enrollment numbers. Job growth was expected because of CSL Behring, Nucor Steel and other future developments.

“We anticipated increases in enrollment and wanted to be ahead of it,” Crawford said.

About $2 million was set aside to fund the project from the sale of Robert Frost Elementary School in 2016 and the operating funds saved since closing the school, Crawford said.

“The district purposely was able to set that money aside for future building an expansion, trying to be fiscally responsible with the needs of the district and not needing to bond as much money because we were able to save it internally,” he said.

The district also got through the project using only about $148,000 of $300,000 set aside for contingencies.

An increase in property taxes was not needed to fund the project.

“There won’t be really that much of a change the community will see in taxes at all, and they’ve got a brand new facility,” Crawford said.