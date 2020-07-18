Bourbonnais studies setting up second business district

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais trustees are discussing the possible creation of a second business district that aims in part to alleviate traffic congestion.

The proposed district would be along North Convent Street (U.S. 45/52), running from William Latham Sr. Drive north to Hilltop Drive. The district would encompass 93 parcels on 146 acres. In that area are 75 buildings, including residential and commercial properties.

State law allows for municipalities to create such zones.

According to state guidelines, a study must find the current area is blighted by such things as inadequate or antiquated infrastructure, inadequate street layout, unsanitary or unsafe conditions, impedes the provision of housing accommodations or constitutes an economic or social liability, an economic under-utilization of the area, or a menace to the public health, safety, morals or welfare.

Prior to adopting the plan, a public hearing will be held. A hearing was scheduled for Monday but was postponed. Village Administrator Mike Van Mill said they hope to reschedule the hearing for next month.

If approved, this would be the village’s second business district.

The first — named the Bourbonnais Business District — encompasses an area north of Larry Power Road to the Bourbonnais Parkway and around 318 exit of Interstate 57. The ordinance creating the district was adopted in July 2018.

The district is funded by a 1 percent sales tax making it 7.25 percent. The tax only applies to businesses in the district and has accumulated $151,000, said Tara Latz the village’s finance director.

The Convent District’s projected costs are anticipated to be $18 million, according to a report prepared by Economic Development Resources (EDR) of St. Louis. They were hired to work with the village on the Bourbonnais Business District. Of that total, $400,000 is to cover the cost of studies, surveys, development of plans and specifications, plan administration and other professional services. The remainder will be used for the projects that will make improvements to infrastructure and businesses.

All would be funded through an increase of up to 1 percent in the village’s current sales tax rate of 6.25 percent in the proposed district.

Mayor Paul Schore said the district has been talked about for a while.

“There is a problem with traffic getting in and out of the businesses,” he said.

In a 22-page plan prepared by EDR, there are 32 private points of entry and exit in a 2,700-foot stretch of Convent between Bethel Drive and Latham Drive. There are also three-right-of-way intersections serving 31 businesses on both sides of the road.

Each point was separated by an average of approximately 76 feet, according to the study. Research shows the recommended distance be between 300 and 500 feet.

Information provided by Bourbonnais Police Department showed that more than 500 accidents occurred in the area between 2014 and 2019.

The district is also considered “a gateway to the community,” Van Mill said. “Things are moving in the village. We’re evaluating our land-use policy and economic development plan.

“There are a couple things we are looking at, attracting people and businesses and expanding on our existing village. Traffic is a big concern. There are places now that traffic gets backed up. We want to control that now in this new district rather than causing issues now rather than the future.”

Traffic management is a priority.

“We don’t want to be a victim of our success,” Van Mill said. “We want to keep traffic flowing and to have access to current and new businesses.”

Van Mill said the village has been in communication with Illinois Department of Transportation officials about getting a proposed plan to expand Convent to five lanes from just north of Larry Power Road to the Bourbonnais Parkway.

“We want to be able to use all the tools we have available to entice development,” Van Mill said.