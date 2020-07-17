Hours extended for Kankakee vehicle sticker sales

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — The city of Kankakee has set additional hours at its drive-thru location in downtown Kankakee for residents to obtain their vehicle stickers.

Lines have often been long in the drive-thru service set up by the city in the former Midland States Bank, 310 S. Schuyler. The leased location’s three drive-thru windows are a way of limiting face-to-face interaction as part of the social distancing recommendations.

“I drove past the other day and the line was shorter,” said Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong. “The wait tends to be more manageable in the middle weeks [of the month] rather than the first and last week. We appreciate everyone’s patience during this new process while we continue to navigate through the pandemic.”

Those who still need to purchase their vehicle sticker can continue to do so during the city’s regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, but now can also do so from 4 to 8 p.m. on July 21, 23, 28 and 30. Sticker sales also will be available from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 25.

Staff ask that residents bring their vehicle sticker notice, vehicle registration or other documents to confirm the vehicle identification number or license plate of the vehicle.

The cost for registration is $35 per vehicle, if completed by July 31. Per city ordinance, the cost will increase to $70 per vehicle on Aug. 1 and tickets will begin to be issued, according to a press release. Sales will continue at the drive-thru for at least a couple weeks after the end of July.

The vehicle stickers are a revenue source for the city, raising about $450,000 annually to support the general fund budget, including providing full-time police and fire services.