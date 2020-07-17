<strong>Library hosting artist call-out for virtual showcase</strong>

BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Public Library is looking for local artists and creators to participate in an upcoming virtual art showcase.

The event will air Monday, Aug. 24, on the library’s social media channels and will share the creativity of community artists and the power that art has to lift spirit and promote hope and growth, according to a press release. Artists of all ages are invited to submit a photo of their work to Cassidy at csteinke@bourbonnaislibrary.org. Artists are encouraged to submit the name of their piece, the medium, and a link to their professional website, if applicable.

Artwork will be included at the discretion of the library. For more information, call the library at 815-933-1727 or visit bourbonnaislibrary.org.

<strong>Poet’s Arrow set for Aug. 18 at Kankakee library</strong>

KANKAKEE — Share your talents as the Kankakee Public Library hosts Poet’s Arrow, an open mic event, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Held on select Tuesdays of each month, the event offers artists a venue to display their gifts in their respective talents in front of an audience. All ages are welcome to participate. In this judgment-free environment, performers will be able to express their voice and support one another to take on the mic, according to a press release.

Whether you want to perform or listen to the performances, Poet’s Arrow invites everyone to listen to an array of local artistry.

This event will be open and free to the public. The library is located at 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.