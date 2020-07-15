Kankakee non-profits receive grant funding

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — The Mayor’s Advisory Committee and Kankakee City Council approved funding for fiscal year 2020-2021 to four local nonprofits through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program, according to a press release.

Administered by the Economic and Community Development Agency, the grant program aims to aid non-profit agencies that provide comprehensive services to low- to moderate-income residents.

In Kankakee, the following programs received funding:

• Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet: $12,040 for transitional housing furnishings and utilities

• Fortitude Community Outreach: $20,000 for shelter supplies

• Kankakee County Community Services Inc.: $13,500 for senior nutrition program

• Options: $15,000 for portable ramp program and $8,000 for homeless prevention

These local non-profits completed a grant application to receive the funding.

“Your community is our community and we’re here to help,” said Jan Gathing, the public service administrator and assistant program manager for ECDA.

“The agencies receiving funds are working overtime to assist with some of our most vulnerable residents with the greatest needs,” said Barbi Brewer-Watson, executive director of the Kankakee Economic & Community Development Agency. “I am grateful that the city has the opportunity to fund their efforts.”

The Community Development Block Grant is part of a five-year strategic plan followed by annual action plans by the City of Kankakee to develop viable urban communities by providing “decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons, according to a press release.

“As we move Kankakee Forward, the administration will continue to work collaboratively with community organizations to ensure that residents are receiving the services required to enhance their quality of life,” said Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong. “I am grateful to allocate these funds to our local nonprofits who work tirelessly throughout our community.”

The Public Service Program has been administered by the City of Kankakee for over 20 years. The next application process will open the first Monday in December.