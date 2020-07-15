Harvest Daze 2020 is canceled

WATSEKA — As with so many events and activities, the board of the Iroquois County Historical Society has voted to cancel this year’s Harvest Daze due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual event takes place the first weekend of October.

The ICHS, which supports the Old Courthouse Museum at 103 W. Cherry in Watseka, has depended on Harvest Daze as a fundraiser to maintain, restore, repair and conduct general upkeep of the more than 100-year-old building. Because the ICHS is a nonprofit, the group plans to host smaller fundraisers for late summer and early fall in order to provide funds for the museum.

Some events, such as the Farmers’ Market each Wednesday on the grounds of the museum, are still in place. The museum is also open to the public, but there are requirements which need to be met, such as wearing masks and practicing social distancing. The Iroquois County Genealogical Society, which is located in the museum, is also open.

For more information, call the office at 815-432-2215.