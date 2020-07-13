Bourbonnias appropriations budget set for final vote

BOURBONNAIS — When Bourbonnais trustees convene for their next regular meeting on July 20, they will vote on the village’s spending limit for the 2021 fiscal year.

On July 6, the village board passed its annual ordinance that sets its spending limit.

This year that limit is $25.7 million, which is a 12 percent increase from the 2020 fiscal year appropriation ordinance of $22.9 million.

There also is $8 million in special funds that include motor fuel, sewer, refuse and its two tax-increment financing (TIF) districts.

In the 2020 budget, the special funds total was $7.4 million.

“This appropriation is the legal limit we can spend,” Finance Director Tara Latz said. “We prepare this in case there are unexpected expenses that may come up.”

The village sets a spending limit every year since it is an appropriation village. However, the spending limit serves as somewhat of an overall budget.

In May trustees unanimously approved its general fund budget of $12.2 million for fiscal year 2021.

Of the $12.2 million budget, the police department accounts for $5 million, including $2.3 million in salaries for the 27-person department.

The Public Works Department with 14 employees accounts for $1.5 million.

Of the tax revenue the village receives, $3.2 million comes from state sales tax, $1.9 million from state income tax and $1.7 million from local property taxes.