KLASEY: Filling out the county map

When the elected officials of the new county of Kankakee held their first official meeting, county government was literally homeless: A county seat had not yet been chosen by voters.

That meeting, which took place before the June 21, 1853, vote that selected Kankakee Depot as the county seat, was held at the Momence home of County Judge Philip Worcester. Also attending were Associate judges Orson Beebe and Henry S. Bloom, Sheriff George Byrns and County Clerk George Stowell. On the agenda was an important step, dividing the new county into townships.

Six townships, considerably varying in size, were created: Limestone and Momence were the largest, followed by Aroma, Rockville, Yellowhead and Bourbonnais. Of those original townships, only Yellowhead, occupying the northeast corner of the county, retains its original shape and size. Over the next quarter century, one township would be added and the others divided to bring the county map to its final form in 1877.

The first Kankakee County Board of Supervisors, composed of the elected supervisors of the six townships, met at the home of Stowell on July 18.

Even though Kankakee Depot had been chosen as the county seat, it still had only a small number of buildings, none of them suitable for government meetings.

Finally, on Sept. 15, 1853, county government took up residence in Kankakee Depot, with the supervisors meeting in rented quarters of the Illinois Central’s newly erected freight house. County offices and courts also were located there or in rented space above a store operated by O.B. Jackson.

By January 1854, the County Board set in motion the process of building Kankakee County’s first courthouse on the square-block downtown site bounded by Court Street, Indiana Avenue, Merchant Street and Harrison Avenue. Erected at a cost of $20,000, the building was completed in 1855; the first court case was heard there in September of that year.

While construction of the courthouse was being completed, Kankakee County was growing larger in area.

In February 1855, the state legislature approved an 86-square mile addition to the western edge of Kankakee County. That addition would initially be Essex Township; in 1857, the southern portion became Norton Township.

The original townships began changing size and shape less than a year after the county was formed.

On April 27, 1854, Salina Township split off from Limestone. The year 1855 saw five new townships organized. Kankakee Township was carved out of portions of Bourbonnais and Limestone townships in February. In March, the southern portion of Limestone became Otto Township, and the eastern half of Rockville became Manteno Township. Sumner Township was formed from the northern part of Momence Township in September.

No new townships were formed in 1856, but 1857 brought three changes: as noted earlier, Norton Township split away from Essex, and Pilot Township was formed from part of Salina. St. Anne, including what would later become Pembroke Township, was carved out of Aroma and Momence townships. Ganeer Township was organized in February 1859, taking territory from Momence Township. The last of Kankakee County’s 17 townships to organize was Pembroke, which came into existence on Feb. 17, 1877.

Two of the county’s townships originally were known by different names.

One of the name changes was serious in nature; the other was more lighthearted. The serious change took place on June 27, 1856, when the county board of supervisors agreed to rename Union Township as Sumner. Union Township officials had requested the change to honor U.S. Sen. Charles Sumner, of Massachusetts, who had been attacked and beaten in the Senate chamber by a Southern congressman after a fiery anti-slavery speech.

The more lighthearted name change took place in March 1857, when Carthage Township became Otto. Luther Gubtail, the Carthage Township supervisor, noted the county had an Aroma Township and thought it would be appropriate to change Carthage to Otto (he explained “Otto” as a play on the word “attar,” a sweet-scented oil distilled from rose petals).

Although most of the organizational changes taking place in Kankakee occurred in the 1850s, the county made an attempt to expand its borders in the following decade. In 1867, Kankakee County proposed annexing a strip of land along its southern border with Iroquois County. The four-mile-deep proposed annexation would have brought the communities of Chebanse, Sugar Island, Papineau and St. Mary’s into Kankakee County. The proposal was soundly defeated by a two-to-one margin (1,095 no votes to 513 yes votes) on May 14, 1867.

With the 1867 annexation defeat, and the 1877 formation of Pembroke Township, the map of Kankakee County assumed the form that still exists today.