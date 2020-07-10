Riverside completing main campus upgrades

KANKAKEE — The finishing touches are being put on the $20 million, multi-phase renovation of Riverside Medical Center’s main hospital campus in Kankakee.

The project — completed in various steps during the past 18 months — allows for major streamlining access for patients and improved safety, as well as adding privacy for patients involved with medical procedures for both inpatient and outpatient care.

The upgrade effort focused on the northeast portion of the hospital’s first floor.

The improvements will enable Riverside staff to serve up to 15,000 patients per year through a variety of treatment procedures, including general and specialty surgeries, special procedures lab, cardiac catheterization lab and interventional radiology.

“The modernization of our first-floor layout will allow for better quality experiences for our patients and their families,” said Phil Kambic, Riverside Healthcare president and CEO. “We’re invested in growing with the changing needs in healthcare. This project is another testament to our commitment to bring unmatched quality to our region.”

Kambic noted for health organization to succeed they must be extremely efficient and that, of course, extends to the efficiency of not just innovation, technology and personnel, but most importantly with patients and their care.

The renovations include the creation of 58 “patient bays,” which are areas where patients will go prior to their medical procedure or following the procedure. The unit is a marked upgrade because it features actual walls separating patients and loved ones rather than just curtains.

Nine of these bays can be set aside for patients needing overnight stays for extended recover times.

The bays also have the technology where they can be accessed by any medical person within the unit as they will be connected technologically to each nurse.

Jo Kilpatrick, Riverside’s director of perioperative services, said keeping people comfortable — both physically as well as emotionally — are of equal importance. She said these upgrades will help achieve both.

The area’s new design also allows for the transportation of patients within the unit through private hallways, rather than being forced to use general-access corridors in the hospital. This measure creates greater safety and patient comfort.

“We understand the emotions that can come along with undergoing procedures,” said Kyle Benoit, Riverside Healthcare’s senior vice president and COO. “Our team has worked incredibly hard to ensure each patient experience is personalized, during every moment of their time here at Riverside.”