Retired teachers reflect on surreal end to school year

The sudden shift from standing at the chalkboard to sitting at home behind a computer screen was not the way any teachers expected they would close out the 2019-20 school year.

But for teachers who chose this year to retire, the abrupt end to in-person instruction in March hit even harder.

Christine Throop, a 35-year teacher who worked 33 years for Bradley Elementary School District 61, said one of the hardest parts of retiring this school year has been having no sense of closure.

She expected she would be able enjoy the little things toward the end of the year while teaching her last class of fifth-graders at Bradley West. She had planned to go on field trips, make T-shirts together as a class and host a parent luncheon during the summer.

“There’s a lot of things that we missed out on, and not so much about me, but with the kids,” she said.

Throop recalled returning to her empty classroom a few weeks after school initially closed in March to pick up materials.

“It was like walking into time that stood still,” she said. “Everything was just there. My calendar was on the wall with the same date. Projects we’ve been working on were on the counter. It was just strange.”

Throop ended up making T-shirts and delivering them to her students’ homes. She said she enjoyed seeing her students in person again, giving hugs and taking a few selfies; however, saying goodbye was not the same as what it would have been after a normal school year.

“It’s almost like a grieving process because you’re closing the door on 35 years,” she said. “It’s something you did every day of your life, and then boom, you’re done. You’re just done.”

Throop had also looked forward to the spring dinner the district normally hosts to honor teachers for career longevity and an end-of-the-year retiree luncheon. Those events were canceled due to coronavirus, but some of her colleagues organized a drive-by retirement parade that helped to solidify the end in her mind.

“I’ve known some of these people for 30 years, so that was kind of hard not to be able to see them every day, spend time with them, that kind of stuff,” she said. “It was a very surreal experience, like something right out of a movie.”

Throop also recalled feeling “an overwhelming sense of dread” when returning to her classroom in May to clean out her things. Ideally, she would have had students help her organize and been able to give materials away to her colleagues.

The task was looming over her, she said. Fortunately, a few paraprofessionals helped her pack things up.

“If it hadn’t been for those ladies I’d probably still be there cleaning,” she said. “I don’t think I would have been able to keep my emotions in check. I think it would have been too overwhelming.”

Jodi Daub, a 35-year-teacher who worked 33 years for Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53, had a similar experience when cleaning out her eighth-grade special education classroom at Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center.

“My expectations for ending my career and how it really happened were definitely two hugely different things,” she said.

Daub said she dreaded the task of going through all the teaching materials she had accumulated over the years. With help from one teaching assistant, she sorted through it all and ended up throwing a lot away.

“Since I’m not going to be there anymore, a lot of it got pitched because I don’t know what the new teacher is going to be teaching,” she said.

Daub had also looked forward to a big retirement party at the end of the year, but now she feels the pandemic has robbed her of the sense of closure she expected.

“It was disappointing for sure, and when school got out, I was really depressed,” Daub said. “I knew I’d be sad leaving school, but the kids weren’t there.”

Daub visited each of her 14 students’ homes three times during remote learning to give them packets, books and other learning materials. Students seemed excited to see her every time, which she said surprised her but also made her day.

“During a school day when you’re with them, you’re on them so much that sometimes they’ll get angry with you,” she said. “Usually it is the end of the year when they realize that, wow, she was really helping me. I get it now.”

Although Daub did not get the ending she wanted, she said she has always been proud to be a teacher. Not even the pandemic can change that.

“I don’t regret one day of teaching,” she said. “I love what I do. I would do it again.”

Throop also expressed reverence for her profession and said she “loved every moment of it.”

“Despite the circumstances, just love the kids. Love them and respect them,” she said for current and future teachers dealing with uncertain times. “When push comes to shove, that’s what matters. This [pandemic] really drove that home.”