Fireworks planned for tonight

WHAT: 4th of July Drive-In Fireworks Celebration

WHO: Presented by Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler, Kankakee Valley Park District and 35 other sponsors

WHEN: Parking areas open at 6:30 p.m. tonight. Fireworks are set to begin at dusk (approximately 9:15 p.m.)

WHERE: Because it is a “drive-in” show, the public is being asked to park their vehicles at either Beckman Park, River Road Dog Park and fields, or Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena lots and fields. People are being asked to remain in their vehicles during the show.

COST: Free

RAIN DATE: In case of inclement weather, the event will be held on Sunday