City of Kankakee's 2021 budget still under construction

KANKAKEE — After the Kankakee city administration completed its first draft of the 2021 budget, it was $1.04 million out of balance.

More than four months later — and some two months after the budget year began on May 1 — the administration has yet to present a budget for adoption by the Kankakee City Council as a $408,000 hole of expenses over revenues remains to be filled.

At this week’s Budget Committee meeting, elected officials learned the approximate $27.5 million budget is getting closer to becoming balanced, but there still remains work to be done.

To be fair, the city rarely has a budget ready for adoption on May 1. The city typically does not have a completed, balanced budget presented to the Budget Committee and the full council by late June to late July.

Comptroller Elizabeth Kubal said this week much work is yet to be completed, but she is confident the budget will be ready for a council vote by the July 20 meeting. The Budget Committee will meet on July 13 to discuss the 2021 budget.

The biggest issue facing completing the budget is the fact that sales tax revenues — mainly in relation to the how revenues will come in for April and May — have not yet been released to municipalities, Kubal noted. She said determining the pandemics impact on consumer spending is hard to gauge without those numbers.

Sales tax numbers typically trail by three months the actual calendar month. But what complicates this new budget is determining if or by how much consumers pulled back on spending and how much that could impact the city’s portion of sales takes.

The city has an 8.25-percent sales tax rate. Of the first 6.25 percent of the sales tax, the city receives 1 percent point of that tax rate.

About two years ago, the council approved an 2 percentage point increase in the tax rate. The city receives 100 percent of that increase. In the previous budget year, the city’s sales tax rate generated $8.7 million.

Alderman Mike O’Brien, who is chairman of the Budget Committee, said progress is being made, but to get the remaining $400,000 removed, more cuts will most certainly need to be made.

“We would rather see cuts than raising tax or dipping in the city’s cash reserves,” he said. Like Kubal, O’Brien said as the budget process moves forward, the decisions regarding what should stay within the budget and what shouldn’t become more difficult.

“Where do we come up with $400,000 in savings?” he said.

The city employs 218 full-time employees. Employee wages and benefits comprises about 80 percent of the budget.