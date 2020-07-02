ONU plans for safety protocols during fall semester

BOURBONNAIS — Olivet Nazarene University is rolling out plans for campus life in the era of coronavirus when students return for the fall semester.

The university outlined changes to things like housing and dining operations, the school calendar and athletic events in a <a href="https://www.olivet.edu/sites/default/files/pdf/Olivet-Experience-Fall-2020-Guidelines_June.pdf" target="_blank">document</a> shared with students and staff earlier this week. Updates are also available on the university’s <a href="http://www.olivet.edu/update" target="_blank">website</a>.

The fall plan includes shifting the school calendar to reduce overlap between seasonal flu and COVID-19 and decrease travel during the semester. Classes will begin Aug. 17, and the semester will end Nov. 24, just a couple days before Thanksgiving. Fall break will be eliminated to make the schedule work.

Classes will fall into three categories: face-to-face, hybrid or fully online. Any classes that feature in-person instruction will incorporate social distancing. The registrar’s office is working to find larger spaces to hold classes.

Health and well-being practices will also be implemented to curb the spread of COVID-19. For example, everyone in the university community will be asked to self-report and isolate at home if they or a member of their household are diagnosed with COVID-19.

The university is spelling out guidelines for on-campus housing and dining as well.

These will include limiting guests in residence halls and university apartments, extending move-in days to avoid congestion, and enhancing cleaning efforts in communal spaces.

Changes to on-campus dining will include barriers between diners and staff, eliminating self-service, touchless entry into dining halls, and a reusable to-go option. Students will be able to use a mobile pay app in advance or in the dining hall to avoid passing cash or card back and forth.

The university is also making plans to have fall athletic events, but some details, particularly whether or not fans will be allowed to attend, are still being worked out.

Classes begin: Aug. 17

Semester ends: Nov. 24

Fall break: Eliminated