Kankakee County Fair hosting food festival this weekend

KANKAKEE — On this Fourth of July weekend, you can get your share of county fair food treats.

Six vendors will take part in this weekend’s Festival of Fair Food drive-thru event at the Kankakee County fairgrounds located south of Kankakee off U.S. Route 45/52 at West 4000S Road.

This event will be one of few opportunities for local residents to get their fair food fix for the summer as most festivals, including this year’s county fair, have been canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Kankakee County Fairgrounds manager Dakota Behrends said local organizers are taking cues from a similar event held last month in Danville.

“This is a way to help the community celebrate the holiday,” Behrends said. “People can still get their fix of fair food.”

From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the public is invited to taste the fares of these vendors: Conway Concessions, Balassone’s Pizza, Gonzalez, Rich’s Italian Beef, Sandra’s Shaved Ice and Arlington Best Concessions.

Social distancing guidelines will be in effect. People will be able to leave their vehicle when they order and pick up their food.

On Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m., the River Valley Hot Rod Hangout will host a car show at the fairgrounds as well.

<strong>What:</strong> Festival of Fair Food

<strong>Where:</strong> Kankakee County Fairgrounds, south of Kankakee on U.S. Route 45/52 at West 4000S Road

<strong>When:</strong> Friday-Sunday

<strong>Time:</strong> 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

<strong>Happening:</strong> Six concessionaires will be serving fair food

<strong>Kankakee fireworks show </strong>

On Saturday night, the community will get to celebrate the holiday with a fireworks show presented by the Kankakee Valley Park District.

Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler and 37 sponsors stepped forward with $15,000 to fund a free 16-minute show put on by Melrose Pyrotechnics at River Road Park.

It will be a drive-in show COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Because it is a “drive-in” show, the public is being asked to park their vehicles at either Beckman Park, River Road Park and fields, or Ice Valley Center Ice Arena lots and fields. People are being asked to remain in their vehicles during the show.

Parking areas open at 7:45 p.m. Fireworks are set to begin at approximately 9:15 p.m.

If the show cannot take place on Saturday, a rain date has been set for Sunday.

<strong>Watseka farmers market</strong>

Though Watseka's annual Fourth of July festivities are canceled due to the COIVD-19 pandemic, the town's weekly farmers market is kicking off on Saturday. Located in the 100 block of West Walnut Street near the U.S. Post Office, the market hours are 7 a.m. to noon. It will occur on Saturdays through September.

Mayor John Allhands said there will be 10 vendors this Saturday with hopes of adding five to 10 more during the season.