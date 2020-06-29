Kankakee motorcycle operator dies in crash with vehicle

Editor’s note: The story reflects changes as to the direction the GMC Yukon was traveling and a ticket issued to its driver.

KANKAKEE — A Kankakee man died as a result of injuries he sustained when the Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was operating collided with a GMC Yukon on Sunday afternoon.

Cameron D. Wells, 55, was pronounced dead at 3:52 p.m. at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said. The accident occurred at 3:34 p.m. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

According to Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman, Wells was not wearing a helmet.

Wells was riding north on Nelson Avenue attempting a left-hand turn onto East Court Street, Gessner said.

The Yukon was traveling west on Court Street attempting a left-hand turn onto Nelson when the vehicles collided, Gessner said.

The driver of the Yukon was issued a ticket for failure to yield turning left, Kosman said.