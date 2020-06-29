Channahon man killed in motorcycle crash

Grundy County Coroner John W. Callahan’s office is investigating a motorcycle crash Sunday that claimed the life of a Channahon man.

The crash occurred at 3:15 p.m. on I-80 at milepost 111 in the eastbound lane of traffic. Preliminary investigation indicates that Nathan Oliver Carroll, 35, was traveling east with a group of motorcycles. At this time, it is unclear as to what caused Carroll to lose control of his cycle. The cycle went down and traveled over 300 feet before coming to a rest. Carroll was ejected off of the cycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Callahan said Carroll was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The death investigation and the crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and Illinois State Police. Morris Fire also responded to the scene.