Coal City man killed in car accident

Daily Journal staff report

WAUPONSEE TOWNSHIP — A Coal City man was killed in a one-vehicle car accident on Pine Bluff Road in Grundy County on Thursday.

A preliminary investigation indicates William Klegman, 66, was driving east on Pine Bluff Road when he entered into a ditch east of Illinois Route 47, according to a press release from the Grundy County Coroner’s Office. It appears he was traveling at a slow rate of speed and may have been suffering from a medical condition.

Klegman was transported to Morris Hospital where he was pronounced deceased at 8:44 p.m. Thursday.