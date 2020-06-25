Wish granted: 6-year-old takes home treasure trove of new toys

BRADLEY — Dustin Marcum, 6, didn’t waste any time picking out the new toys he wanted during his Make-A-Wish shopping spree Wednesday.

He quickly spotted his favorite “Toy Story” characters and superheroes among the aisles, each time seeking nods of approval from mom and dad before adding to the mountain of toys in the shopping cart.

Dustin took home games and puzzles, a toy tool set and WWE belt, and of course, no shopping spree would be complete without a new LEGO set and a small arsenal of NERF guns. Some of his favorite finds of the day included a Forky from “Toy Story” and a Nintendo Switch, he said.

A limousine picked up Dustin and his parents, Jeremy Marcum and Tiffany Rosenboom, from their home in Buckingham Wednesday morning and chauffeured them around to Target, Walmart, GameStop and out for pizza and ice cream as part of Dustin’s wish through the Make-A-Wish foundation.

“It was good watching him pick out everything he wanted,” Rosenboom said. “It was nice seeing him smiling and laughing.”

Dustin was diagnosed at around 2 years old with neuroblastoma, a very rare type of cancerous tumor of the nervous system which almost always affects children. About 800 new cases of neuroblastoma are diagnosed in the U.S. each year, according to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Dustin had a tumor the size of a soccer ball in his stomach, and after about a year and a half of chemotherapy and radiation, he went into remission. The cancer then returned in his brain, and after another year of chemo and radiation, Dustin entered remission again and has stayed in remission for over a year now, Rosenboom said.

Despite all he’s been through, Dustin is still a happy, funny kid who likes to spend time with his family and friends and makes everyone laugh, she said.

Dustin has three siblings: Teara, 13; Braxton, 8; and Abigail, 5.

Volunteer wish granters Lisa Holt and Gina Cordes, both Limestone residents, were on site to coordinate the wish for Dustin and his family.

Holt said Dustin’s original wish was to go to Disney World, but the foundation has paused on fulfilling travel wishes due to the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions. Mickey and Minnie Mouse characters even visited Dustin’s kindergarten classroom in anticipation of the trip. Dustin then changed his wish to a shopping spree.

If Dustin was disappointed in the switch, he didn’t show it. He gasped excitedly whenever he found a toy that caught his attention, and though he wore a face mask in the stores, he was most certainly smiling behind it.

“He was full of smiles,” Marcum said. “I don’t think I’ve seen him smile this big in a long time.”

Dustin was also friendly with store employees who greeted him and gave him the VIP treatment. At Target, he was given the name tag of an employee with his same name to wear, and at Walmart, he was given a vest signed by employees.

While Dustin was at home during the shelter-in-place order, the foundation had some surprises to cheer him up. Some toys from his wishlist were sent to his home in advance of the shopping spree, including a monster truck-inspired Power Wheels and an Xbox.

Dustin was also able to recently visit professional monster truck driver Tom Meents in Ashkum who gave him a close-up look at his trucks.

“Even though he is not able to go on this travel wish, we’re still trying to maximize this wish for him,” Holt said. “He loved that truck. He hopped right in.”

Holt added that the foundation grants wishes for critically ill children, but not all cases are terminal, despite the common association

It’s in no way a last wish or a final wish,” she said. “The goal is always just to bring them some happiness during a hard time, to give them that boost to feel better and have something to look forward to.”