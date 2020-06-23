Privately funded fireworks show gets go-ahead; volunteers needed

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Valley Park District board unanimously approved the agreement with Melrose Pyrotechnics for the fireworks display on July 4 at River Road Park. Board members had verbally approved the deal last week that was struck by area donors and Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler, who attended Monday’s meeting.

“Thank you very much for doing this,” board member Dave Skelly told Wheeler. “I know as a community member, I like the Fourth of July [fireworks]. I look forward to it with family. Last year’s laser show was awful, so I was looking forward to fireworks this year.

“Unfortunately, the city council couldn’t do it,” Skelly said. “I was very happy that you could get that done for us.”

“It’s a partnership, and I keep telling everybody that,” Wheeler said.

There’s some concern that there will be enough parking on both sides of the river. Wheeler said they will use the county’s electronic traffic signs if necessary.

“The only problem is there could be too many people because it’s the only game in town,” Wheeler said. “We had to start thinking about overflow, so I went to Walmart and said, ‘Could we put this traffic sign up that says lot full.’ We could send people out to Walmart. At least they could see it and hear because it’s simulcast on the radio.”

Wheeler said volunteers are needed to work the parking areas.

“We’re trying to find people,” he said. “That’s the next problem we’re dealing with right now. The industry in the area is stepping up. They’re trying to find volunteers within their factories and businesses. We’ll know more later in the week.”

The list of sponsors, in addition to Wheeler, include CSL Behring, Taylor Automotive, On Top Exteriors, Keast Electric, Cash Works Inc., Pattern Development, State Sen. Patrick Joyce, State Rep. Lindsay Parkhurst, Kankakee County Republicans, Joe and Dawn Eaves, Kankakee Township Assessor Dave West, Standard Title, SERVPRO, David Wulff, King Music, Nugent-Curtis, David Bruce Toyota, Two Rivers Credit Union, County Beverages, Russell Johnson, Kankakee 3rd Ward Alderman Larry Osenga and David Crawford, Kankakee County Circuit Clerk Sandi Cianci, Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe, George Ryan Jr. Insurance, Iroquois Paving, Kankakee Valley Construction Co., Aqua Illinois, Judge Bill Dickenson, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner, Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson, AFLAC’s Aaron Dunnill, Kankakee Iroquois & Ford County Association of Realtors, AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, WVLI, Riverside Healthcare, Kankakee County Recorder of Deeds Lori Gadbois and the Daily Journal.