Completion of Splash Valley extended 6 weeks

Even if the Kankakee Valley Park District had wanted to open Splash Valley Aquatic Park this summer, it couldn’t have opened until Aug. 1

Completion of the renovation of the Splash Valley has been extended another six weeks due to unforeseen piping leaks underneath the concrete slab. The construction setback was announced at Monday’s board meeting at the Bird Park conference room.

“The timing with the COVID shutdowns and all that’s going on throughout our state, the silver lining is now we have the opportunity to make 100 percent of the necessary repairs of Splash Valley to get it fully functional operationally, so you won’t have any issues or headaches when you do open up next year,” said Jeff Montanari, project manager with Leopardo Construction, which did the bulk of the work.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the health concerns surrounding it, the KVPD board voted in May to suspend the opening of the park until 2021.

Board member Don Palmer asked if the leaks were due to the original construction of Splash Valley 15 years ago or maintenance problems.

“It was just the fact that, maybe when it was first shutdown, it wasn’t winterized correctly within the pool,” said AJ Ruthernbeck, site supervisor with Leopardo Construction.

“We’re getting things prepared correctly,” board member Dave Skelly said. “We’re getting everything done, working with our local people. I can’t wait until next year to get it open for the community.”

It was also reported that the construction project remained under budget.