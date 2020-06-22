Salvation Army reopens tax filing service

KANKAKEE — The Salvation Army of Kankakee County is reopening its free income tax filing assistance program for the end of the tax season. This program is in collaboration with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.

Free tax preparation and free e-filing is available for those with low to moderate income, typically less than $58,000 gross for the year. The program is offered at The Salvation Army Worship & Community Center in Kankakee in its Social Services/Ministries Office, located at the 543 E. Court St. entrance.

Appointments are required, and can be made at sakankakee.org or by calling 815-933-8421. Face coverings must be worn to appointments and only the necessary filer(s) should attend. Organizers ask that you do not bring children or other additional persons. If experiencing symptoms of illness, a client will not be able to attend their appointment.

Filers will be admitted into the building at their appointment time. Appointments are available Monday through Friday from June 29 to July 15 at the following times: 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

For information on what to bring to your appointment, visit sakankakee.org.

Last year The Salvation Army’s VITA program assisted filing over 1,000 returns. This free service is one of many The Salvation Army offers to those in need in Kankakee County.