"Raising a Stink" in Kankakee

“Raising a stink” is an old expression describing the act of making a protest.

In late 1919, people who lived on the east side of the Kankakee River, across from what is now Bird Park, were “raising a stink” about what threatened to be a very smelly situation.

That situation was a proposal to reopen an old slaughterhouse on the opposite bank of the river. The plant would process horse meat for shipment to customers in other countries (since there was little or no market for horse meat in the United States).

Today, the proposed plant would draw strong protests from animal rights activists, but, in 1919, the major objection was the foul odors associated with slaughterhouses. Since the prevailing winds in this area were from the west, the objecting residents feared that stinky emanations would make their homes virtually uninhabitable, especially in summertime.

A Nov. 11, 1919, story in the Kankakee Republican described “the terrible stench which was caused by the slaughtering plant formerly located just across the river. During the hottest weather in the summer, people living within half a mile, and even farther from the plant, were compelled to keep their windows closed many nights in order to be able to sleep.”

The slaughterhouse, originally known as the Kankakee Packing Company, opened in November 1898. In its first month of operation, the plant processed 75 head of cattle and several hundred hogs. A 1903 fire destroyed the original building, located on the west bank of the river, south of the Big Four railroad bridge. The plant was quickly rebuilt and enlarged to a 30,000 square foot, three-story structure.

Some time between 1907 and 1913, the business was sold to the T.F.B. Sotham Company, which operated a large cattle sales barn in Kankakee (that building still exists as part of the Belt Route Warehouse, south of Brookmont Boulevard). Renamed the American Packing and Provision Company, the slaughterhouse remained in operation until it was severely damaged by fire some time in 1915.

That fire put an end to the business and the noxious odors that offended and angered nearby residents. In succeeding years, though, the ruined building became a different source of aggravation … a camping ground for sometimes dozens of tramps and petty criminals.

The 1919 community outcry against reopening the slaughterhouse resulted in a special meeting of the Kankakee City Council, and a strongly worded editorial in the Republican. Citing the “obnoxious smell that usually arises from a slaughter house,” the newspaper declared that it “believes it is voicing the sentiment of nine-tenths of the citizens of Kankakee when it states that a packing plant or slaughter house, call it whichever name you like, would be an injury and a detriment to the city.”

The editorial noted that homes in the neighborhood directly across the river from the plant “would be absolutely worthless. Since the wind is usually from the west, the inhabitants would be compelled to submit to the nauseous smell 365 days of the year. Many of them would perhaps leave and seek other locations.”

The newspaper’s editor also pointed out the negative effect that would be felt at Emergency Hospital (now AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital) “which would be only a few blocks away from the plant and in the direct path of the odor. … Think of the scores of patients who will lie, suffering, in their sick rooms, windows up, during the summer.”

Calling out each of the city’s aldermen by name, the editorial asked whether they would want such a plant located in their ward. “All those who, after consulting their conscience, feel that they would not want the plant near their homes,” the editor concluded, “should vote against the petition.”

At the special City Council meeting, tempers flared. Third Ward alderman Adolph Kerger graphically described how the odors from the former plant had affected the people in his ward. E.O. Magruder, representing the company that wanted to reopen the plant, responded by asking why they didn’t just move away.

Kerger responded passionately: “They are poor, many of them. They own their little homes and have large families. They don’t want to give up their homes. … The west side has been made a dumping ground long enough. We are not going to stand for it any longer. The people are going to fight this thing to a finish.”

After delaying a vote on the matter for a week to allow further study, the City Council met again on Nov. 17. Before the vote was taken, the aldermen heard a lengthy speech from a representative of the slaughterhouse promoters. As the Republican reported:

“A long dissertation, which made a slaughter house for butchering horses look almost like a bed of sweet-smelling roses, failed to move the city council, and the…packing concern … was refused permission to locate here by a vote of 8 to 5.”

After plans to reopen the old slaughterhouse were defeated in 1919, the ruins of the old building on the riverbank stood for almost another decade. They were finally demolished in late 1928 during the development of Bird Park.

A member of the Kankakee City Council during the slaughterhouse debate, First Ward Alderman Don Bestor, would achieve national fame in the 1930s as the bandleader for one of the country’s most popular radio shows. What was that show?

Answer: Bestor led the studio orchestra for “The JELL-O Show,” starring popular comedian Jack Benny. The former Kankakee alderman and theater manager is credited with creating, in 1934, the first “commercial ad jingle:” the five-note “J-E-L-L-O” musical theme that opened Benny’s program.