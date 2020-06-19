Catholic schools plan to reopen in fall

The 52 Catholic schools in the Diocese of Joliet, including Bishop McNamara schools in Kankakee County, will be open in the fall, the diocese announced Tuesday.

Bishop McNamara schools include sites in Bourbonnais, Bradley and Kankakee. In total, the schools have 850 students ranging from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hx_aTrWttOw" target="_blank">In a video</a> announcing the opening of schools, Apostolic Administrator Bishop Richard Pates said he has appointed a task force headed by Fr. Burke Masters to prepare the schools so that each will comply with safety provisions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The stakeholders of our schools — parents and children, administrators and teachers, priests and parishioners — very much desire to see our schools fully functioning this fall,” Pates said.

The schools will have to follow a certification process, similar to what diocese parishes had to follow in reopening for Mass, to ensure that defined safety measures are in place, he said.

“All connected with our Catholic schools eagerly await the new school year to once again benefit from the academic excellence and Catholic identity that characterize these schools,” Pates said.

The diocese serves nearly 17,000 students in 42 elementary schools, eight high schools and two preschools across five counties, including DuPage, Grundy, Kankakee, Kendall and Will, according to a news release.