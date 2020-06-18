Kankakee County treasurer announces Saturday hours for tax payments

KANKAKEE — For the first time, the Kankakee County Treasurer’s Office will be open for real estate tax payments on a Saturday.

“We’ve never done this before but, given the circumstances with the pandemic, we thought this may offer another opportunity for people to pay their bill,” said Nicholas Africano, county treasurer. “We’re always looking for ways to increase service so we’re excited to see how many people use this special day.”

The treasurer’s office will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, to residents wishing to make a payment.

The first installment of real estate taxes are due June 24 and second installment is due by Sept. 3.

In addition to paying real estate taxes at the treasurer’s office, nearly all local banks and credit unions accept real estate tax payments. There is a also payment drop box located at the entrance of the County Building, 189 E. Court St., Kankakee, and payments are accepted electronically at kankakeecountytreasurer.com.

The treasurer’s office is located on the first floor of the County Building.

