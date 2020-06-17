Manteno Chamber awards 3 scholarships

Daily Journal staff report

MANTENO — The Manteno Chamber of Commerce has awarded two open $1,000 scholarships to two graduating seniors and one $1,000 Kankakee Community College scholarship.

These scholarships are awarded to any high school senior that resides in Manteno. The scholarship criteria are based on the applicant’s scholastic achievement, interest in continuing education and career goals, participation and leadership in school and community activities, and reputation for good citizenship and moral character.

This year’s recipients are:

• <strong>Toryn Provost</strong>, a graduate of Bishop McNamara High School and Manteno resident, will be attending Texas Christian University in the fall, where she will be studying nursing. She hopes to complete her bachelor’s and master’s degrees and become a certified nurse midwife.

• <strong>Jackson DeRose</strong>, a Manteno High School graduate, will be attending Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., studying music business. He hopes to someday work in music publishing and possibly own his own business.

• <strong>Angelina Ramirez</strong> is the recipient of the KCC scholarship. She plans on studying nursing and hopes to become an RN with a bachelor’s degree, specializing in pediatric oncology or dermatology.