Vehicle sticker sales to begin July 6

KANKAKEE — Sorry, Kankakee vehicle owners.

The day for parting with $35 for a vehicle sticker is nearing, and the city now has a new location to settle all of these transactions after the Kankakee City Council approved a three-month lease with Midland States Bank.

The city agreed to enter into a three-month lease — at $1,000 per month — for the building at 310 S. Schuyler Ave. to sell the vehicle stickers. The former bank location has three drive-thru windows where the stickers can be sold as a way of limiting face-to-face interaction as part of the social distancing recommendations.

The drive-thru hour will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Motorcycle stickers are $20.

Sticker sales are set to begin July 6 and run through July 31. The sales during this July period will be considered as on-time sales. After the July 31 date, the price of vehicle stickers will be doubled, per city ordinance. The sale of the stickers at the former bank drive thru located at the corner of South Schuyler Avenue and East Station Street will continue at this site for at least a couple weeks after the end of July.

Many of the details are still being worked out regarding the logistics and the operation, said comptroller Elizabeth Kubal at Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting.

The bank site has been vacant since Midland States Bank and HomeStar Bank merged in October 2019. When the two banks merged, Midland closed the South Schuyler Avenue site and relocated its downtown Kankakee business into the former HomeStar location at 255 E. Station St., less than one block northeast.

The vehicle stickers are a revenue source for the city and have been used for many years. It annually raises about $450,000.

Even though the city stickers are being sold at a later date this year — the stickers are normally sold in June and enforcement begins in July — that does not mean city vehicle owners have gained an extra month concerning 2021. Sticker sales in 2021 will likely begin on June 1 with enforcement beginning on July 1.