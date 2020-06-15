No shortage of customers as concession stand sets up at car dealership

PEOTONE — With most of the fairs and festivals canceled for the summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, concession stand owner Lauren Conway-Janssen had to get creative. So she set up her stand over the weekend at Dralle Chevrolet Buick in Peotone.

“I never thought I’d be selling fair food in a dealership parking lot, but we’re making the best of it,” she said. “I’m happy everyone is so excited to come see me.”

And there was plenty of business.

“We didn’t expect it to be this crazy,” Conway-Janssen said. “But we’re making it happen!”

Dwight resident Keith Miller made the 45-minute drive to eat corn dogs and the popular hot apple dumpling on Saturday morning.

“My wife asked if I was crazy going all the way to Peotone,” Miller said. “I guess I am.”

He took an order to-go for his wife.

Manteno residents Don and Joey Schmelzer enjoyed a corn dog and a dumpling at the picnic tables scattered between new and used cars in the dealership lot.

“It’s great to see a stand, especially with carnivals being crossed off the list now,” Don said.

Excitedly walking over with her son, Julie Busich, of Peotone, said she waits all summer to visit Conway-Janssen’s stand specifically. “We go to the fair every year and she’s the only vendor we buy from,” Busich said. “I’ll be here every day she’s here.”

Conway-Janssen will be back at Dralle Chevrolet Buick from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. next Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Lauren Conway-Janssen and her concession stand will be back at Dralle Chevrolet Buick from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. next Thursday, Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday..