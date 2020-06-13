KLASEY: Viv Lock and his mighty B-29 bomber

“Through the dark skies toward Japan, Viv Lock piloted his mighty B-29 bomber, the ‘Village of Beaverville’...”

Well, that sentence is mostly true: Vivian Edward “Viv” Lock did pilot his B-29 toward Japan, but the name painted on the bomber’s side was “City of Kankakee.”

The story of how the aircraft was almost named for the Iroquois County village was revealed by Lock in a 2010 interview. Air Force Gen. Curtis LeMay “wanted the planes named for cities,” he told the Daily Journal’s Dennis Yohnka. “In our crew, everybody was called ‘Beaver,’ [because] anybody who was busy was called ‘Beaver,’ and everybody in my crew was busy. I told the crew that there was a little town, near where I lived, called Beaverville, and they all liked that.”

On his way to headquarters, with “Beaverville” written on a piece of paper in his pocket, Lock changed his mind. “But as I thought about it, I decided I was the pilot, and I changed it to the ‘City of Kankakee.’ Those guys in the crew never forgave me,” he recalled. (An alternate name, “Lucky Strike” was lettered on the other side of the plane, “so they liked that,” said Lock.)

The young aviator (he was 25 years of age, with the rank of captain, when the war ended in 1945) and his crew would fly 27 missions against enemy-held targets in the Pacific, including a number against Japanese cities in the final year of the war. Before piloting a B-29, he had flown a B-24 bomber on more than a dozen missions over the Aleutian Islands.

Born on July 13, 1920, Vivian E. Lock grew up in Kankakee; in his late teens, he learned to fly at Koerner Airport, southwest of the city. While still a teenager, he began his military career in November 1939, when he joined the Illinois National Guard. After World War II began, he transferred from the infantry to the Army Air Corps. That military career stretched over nearly 30 years and included serving in three wars: WWII, Korea and Vietnam. When he retired from active duty with the United States Air Force on Aug. 1, 1968, Lock had attained the rank of lieutenant colonel. Over the years, he had been awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal with six Oak Leaf Clusters, two Bronze Stars,and a Presidential Unit Citation with Oak Leaf Cluster.

At a 2010 party celebrating his 90th birthday, Lock was asked whether there were times during World War II when he didn’t think he would celebrate another birthday. “Yes, there were,” he confirmed. “To be exact, there were 41 of those days. Every time we took off on a mission, we didn’t know if we were coming back.”

One of the City of Kankakee’s most hazardous missions took place on June 22, 1944, in a massive bomber raid against the Mitsubishi Aircraft plant at Tamashima, Japan. The 1,400-mile, seven-hour flight from their base on the island of Guam had been uneventful ... but that changed just before Lock’s aircraft began its bombing run: his number four engine failed, and the remaining three were using oil alarmingly. The City of Kankakee fell behind the rest of the squadron and dropped to a lower altitude, but continued on to the target and dropped its load of bombs. It was later estimated Lock’s aircraft, with its lower-level bombing run, had inflicted 80 percent of the damage to the aircraft manufacturing plant.

The crippled B-29 headed back to Guam, but got only halfway there, making an emergency landing on the island of Iwo Jima. This mission resulted in Viv Lock being awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross.

Just over a year later, on Aug. 15, 1945, the City of Kankakee and its crew would become a footnote in World War II history as one of 81 aircraft making the last bombing raid of the war. Although the United States had dropped atomic bombs on the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki the preceding week, Japan refused to surrender, so conventional bombing raids continued.

The target in the early morning hours of Aug. 15 was Kumagaya, a small city not far north of Tokyo. The lead bomber was scheduled to drop a cluster of two-ton bombs which would create a huge explosion “that could be heard in Tokyo.” The rest of the planes (including the City of Kankakee, which was second-to-last in the formation) would be dropping incendiary bombs. Seven hours later, after landing safely at Guam, the flyers learned that the Japanese Emperor had surrendered in a radio broadcast at noon that day.

On Sept. 2, 1945, Lock and his crew made one final gesture to celebrate the end of the war, making an unauthorized low-level flyover (“buzzing”) of the battleship Missouri in Tokyo Bay as the surrender documents were being signed on its deck.

After the war, Viv Lock kept flying, switching from bombers to large tanker aircraft and later to jet-engine transport planes. He retired from the military in 1968, and returned to Kankakee, where he worked for 10 years as safety director for a local construction firm. He was a founding member of the Vintage Squadron, a local veterans’ group.

On Oct. 2, 2010, at the age of 90, Lt. Col. Vivian Edward Lock USAF (Ret.) died at St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee. He was buried, with full military rites, at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

Although he was not a Kankakee County native, a highly decorated flier who — like Viv Lock — served in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam, spent almost half his life in the Momence area. Who was he?

Answer: Col. James H. Kasler, who shot down six MiG-15 jet fighters to become an ace during the Korean War, was the only man to be awarded three Air Force Crosses, and survived more than six years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam. An Indiana native, he became a Kankakee County resident after retiring from the military in 1975. Kasler bought and developed the South Shore Golf Course west of Momence, which he operated for 39 years. He died in 2014.