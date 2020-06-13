Clifton village board hopes to open pool this season

CLIFTON — The village of Clifton is making plans in hopes of opening the Centennial Pool this summer, according to Village President Andrew Winkel.

The village’s board of trustees voted to have the pool prepared for opening on June 25, the date Illinois is expected to move into Phase 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s reopening plan. The effective opening date wouldn’t be until July 12 and would be contingent upon the governor revising attendance limits beyond the 50 currently in place, Winkel said in an email.

“... Preparing the pool now would allow for an immediate public opening if the 50-person restriction on attendance is removed,” he said.

For those dates after June 25 and while a 50-person maximum is in place, trustees and pool staff are looking at creative options to allow access to the pool. This may include reserving blocks of time as private pool parties with limited attendance, Winkel said.

Discussion of the pool’s reopening consumed a large portion of the board’s June 8 meeting.

“The discussion proved two things: there was no single solution proposed that everyone could support, and, therefore, some people are going to be disappointed no matter what is decided,” Winkel said in an email.

The Local Improvement Committee is planning to meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, to continue the discussion for the pool.