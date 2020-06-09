St. Anne man dies in crash

By Daily Journal staff report

Daniel T. Fallon, of St. Anne, died in a single-vehicle crash on North 5500E Road near East 650N Road on Monday.

Fallon, 70, was pronounced dead at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said. Police were dispatched to the crash at 1:56 p.m.

Gessner said the final cause of death awaits toxicology reports, which is standard protocol.

According to reports, Fallon was on 5500E Road when his vehicle left the roadway and entered a ditch. Fallon was thrown from the vehicle.